NDOT opens online portal to continue business amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Nevada Department of Transportation said Friday it’s continuing all “essential public highway services” — including roadway maintenance and construction — amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

At the same time, the agency has transitioned from in-person to online business services “as a proactive measure to help reduce spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” it said in a news release on Friday.

Services offered online at https://www.nevadadot.com/doing-business/online include: contract services, agreements, over-dimensional vehicle permitting, state map purchases, public records requests, disadvantaged business and Americans with Disabilities Act reporting. Public meetings also are being posted, though none are currently scheduled.

Rests areas along state highways remain open, “some with disinfectant cleanings occurring as frequently as every hour,” the agency said. But some Interstate 80 rest areas have been closed due to well water issues.

NDOT employees are continuing highway work, but are practicing 6-foot “social distancing,” according to the statement. Work is often staggered into multiple shifts.

Road operations centers are continuing their dispatch of highway maintenance and incident response, and reporting of road conditions, the agency said.

