Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in downtown Las Vegas

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday night on Main Street near Foremaster Lane.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that a man was struck around 8:09 p.m. after crossing Main Street near Foremaster Lane outside of a marked crosswalk.

Police said the vehicle that fled the scene may be a late ‘90s or early 2000s Toyota Solara Convertible, and will have damage around its right headlight, hood and windshield from the crash. The vehicle also appeared to be missing rims and hubcaps on the left side.

The pedestrian’s death is the 52nd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.