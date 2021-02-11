68°F
Traffic

Pedestrian struck, killed near north end of Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2021 - 12:22 pm
 
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning near the north end of the Strip, Las Vegas police said.

Police received reports of a crash at about 11:10 a.m. near Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The male pedestrian, who was struck by a sedan, was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South were closed in the area of the crash as police continued to investigate, Metro said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

THE LATEST