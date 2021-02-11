Pedestrian struck, killed near north end of Strip

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning near the northern portion of the Strip, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal accident near Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car, Thursday morning near the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal accident near Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car, Thursday morning near the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal accident near Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car, Thursday morning near the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal accident near Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car, Thursday morning near the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal accident near Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car, Thursday morning near the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning near the north end of the Strip, Las Vegas police said.

Police received reports of a crash at about 11:10 a.m. near Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The male pedestrian, who was struck by a sedan, was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South were closed in the area of the crash as police continued to investigate, Metro said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.