Possible gas leak causes road closure

Two major thoroughfares in the eastern Las Vegas Valley were closed for hours early Thursday after a gas line was ruptured by construction equipment.

Clark County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said later that the gas leak at Nellis Boulevard and Boulder Highway was reported at 2:55 a.m.

“Upon arrival, they confirmed that a gas line, approximately 4 inches in diameter, had been hit by a backhoe digging in the intersection,” Whitney said.

Whitney said firefighters worked with police to shut down roadways and create a safe perimeter.

“Southwest Gas was notified and arrived within 20 minutes,” Whitney said. “At approximately 5:47 a.m. the gas leak was contained.”

Shortly after 6 a.m. the intersection was reopened. There were no injuries reported.

