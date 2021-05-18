89°F
Traffic

Tractor-trailer fire causes lane closures on I-15 near St. Rose

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2021 - 11:52 am
 
Updated May 18, 2021 - 12:19 pm
A tractor-trailer filled with cooking oil caught on fire in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15, briefly closing both sides of the interstate near St. Rose Parkway.

The Regional Transportation Commission said in an email alert that the closure was in place as of 11:25 a.m. at a location “after Sloan Road.” An RTC camera from the area showed a billowing cloud of smoke rising from a vehicle that appeared to be on the side of the road.

Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said an 18-wheeler filled with cooking oil was ablaze. She said the NHP closed the interstate in both directions for a short period of time as firefighters extinguished the blaze. By 12:10 p.m. the northbound lanes of the interstate were reopened and only one southbound lane remained closed.

The RTC warned motorists that delays are to be expected.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

