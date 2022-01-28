62°F
Wrong-way driver leads to closure of 215 Beltway in Summerlin area

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2022 - 2:19 pm
 
Updated January 28, 2022 - 2:48 pm
(RTC)
(RTC)

A portion of the 215 Beltway was closed in the Summerlin area Friday after Las Vegas police stopped a wrong-way driver, according to a witness.

The Regional Transportation Commission tweeted out a traffic alert at 1:44 p.m. The agency attributed the closure to “police activity on Western Beltway” at Sahara Avenue, noting “freeway closed.”

Witness Joe Whitaker told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in a phone interview that shortly after 1:30 p.m., he was driving his vehicle south on the Beltway, near the Sahara off-ramp, as he headed to pick up his son at Bishop Gorman High School. As he drove, he saw two police cars ahead in the distance, then saw an older station-wagon-type vehicle headed directly at him.

“He was about 100 yards, maybe a football field away, and it looked like he swerved to hit a car on purpose, and he swerved back to me, and he was trying to hit me on purpose,” Whitaker said.

Whitaker was able to avoid colliding head-on with the wrong-way driver by instantly steering his vehicle to the side of the road. Within seconds, Las Vegas police vehicles approached and carried out what is known as a pit maneuver on the wrong-way vehicle, causing it to crash.

The witness said police then pulled the driver out of his vehicle and arrested him.

“I looked right at him, heavy-set white male with long curly hair,” said Whitaker, who praised the police officers involved.

The Nevada Highway Patrol referred questions to Las Vegas police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

