Two injured, one critically after Las Vegas mobile home fire

Las Vegas police homicide responded to a fire at a mobile home that injured two people.

Las Vegas police at the scene of a mobile home fire on South Mojave Road on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Two people were taken to the hospital with one on "extremely critical" condition, police said. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Smoke and flames coming from a mobile home in the 1300 block of South Mojave Road on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (Submitted anonymously)

At least one person was in critical condition Wednesday after a fire at a Las Vegas mobile home, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide unit responded to the fire at 1322 South Mojave Road. Lt. Ray Spencer said two victims were taken to the hospital, with one in “extremely critical” condition.

Lt. Justin Younger said when fire personnel responded at around 4:15 p.m., there were people in an altercation out in front of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

