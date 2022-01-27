Two injured, one critically after Las Vegas mobile home fire
Las Vegas police homicide responded to a fire at a mobile home that injured two people.
At least one person was in critical condition Wednesday after a fire at a Las Vegas mobile home, police said.
The Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide unit responded to the fire at 1322 South Mojave Road. Lt. Ray Spencer said two victims were taken to the hospital, with one in “extremely critical” condition.
Lt. Justin Younger said when fire personnel responded at around 4:15 p.m., there were people in an altercation out in front of the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
