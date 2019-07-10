Vigil held for ex-Las Vegas high school football player Malik Noshi
A vigil for Malik Noshi, a former Arbor View High School football player who died Sunday in his Flagstaff home, was held Tuesday night.
Noshi earned all-state and all-conference honors at Arbor View and became a starting offensive lineman at Northern Arizona University. He was a senior at the time of his death.
Foul play was not suspected in Noshi’s death, according to Flagstaff Police Department spokesman Sgt. Charles Hernandez. The Police Department and Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office are conducting a joint investigation to determine his cause and manner of death, which remained pending Monday.