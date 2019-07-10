Vigil held for ex-Las Vegas high school football player Malik Noshi

A vigil for Malik Noshi, a former Arbor View High School football player who died Sunday in his Flagstaff home, was held Tuesday night.

Over one hundred friends and family of Malik Noshi gather at Arbor View High School for a vigil for the former Wildcat football player who died Sunday in his Flagstaff, Ariz. home. Photo taken on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Arbor View High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

This undated photo shows Malik Noshi, a football player for Northern Arizona University. (Northern Arizona University)

Candles cover the end zone at Arbor View High School football field during a vigil for Malik Noshi, a former Wildcat football player who died Sunday in his Flagstaff, Ariz. home. Photo taken on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Arbor View High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Over one hundred friends and family of Malik Noshi gather at Arbor View High School for a vigil for the former Wildcat football player who died Sunday in his Flagstaff, Ariz. home. Photo taken on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Arbor View High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A memorial outside the Arbor View High School football field during a vigil for Malik Noshi, a former Wildcat football player who died Sunday in his Flagstaff, Ariz. home. Photo taken on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Arbor View High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Over one hundred friends and family of Malik Noshi gather at Arbor View High School for a vigil for the former Wildcat football player who died Sunday in his Flagstaff, Ariz. home. Photo taken on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Arbor View High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sarah Newton, right, hugs a friend during a vigil for Malik Noshi, a former Arbor View High School football player who died Sunday in his Flagstaff, Ariz. home. Photo taken on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Arbor View High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Kaelyn Moore, right, greets attendees during a vigil for Malik Noshi, a former Arbor View High School football player who died Sunday in his Flagstaff, Ariz. home. Photo taken on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Arbor View High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Brian Roberts, left, Carly Blemishes and Deidre Evans light candles during a vigil for Malik Noshi, a former Arbor View High School football player who died Sunday in his Flagstaff, Ariz. home. Photo taken on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Arbor View High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A vigil for Malik Noshi, the former Arbor View High School football player who died Sunday at his Flagstaff, Arizona, home was held Tuesday night in the Arbor View High School parking lot.

Noshi earned all-state and all-conference honors at Arbor View and became a starting offensive lineman at Northern Arizona University. He was a senior at the time of his death.

Foul play was not suspected in Noshi’s death, according to Flagstaff Police Department spokesman Sgt. Charles Hernandez. The Police Department and Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office are conducting a joint investigation to determine his cause and manner of death, which remained pending Monday.