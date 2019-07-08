NAU football player who attended Las Vegas high school found dead

Malik Noshi was found dead in his Flagstaff home, where he was preparing for his senior season at Northern Arizona University.

This undated photo shows Malik Noshi, a football player for Northern Arizona University. (Northern Arizona University)

Northern Arizona offensive lineman Malik Noshi (65) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arbor View tackle Malik Noshi runs a play on defense during practice Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2014. Arbor View will face Bishop Gorman in the Sunset Region final game Friday. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A former football player at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas who went on to play for Northern Arizona University died Sunday in his Flagstaff home, the university’s athletics department announced Monday.

At the time of his death, Malik Noshi was a senior and starting offensive lineman for the Northern Arizona University Lumberjacks who was recognized last year as a Big Sky Honorable Mention, according to his bio page on the university’s website.

Foul play was not suspected in Noshi’s death, according to Flagstaff Police Department spokesman Sgt. Charles Hernandez. The Police Department and Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office are conducting a joint investigation to determine his cause and manner of death, which remained pending Monday.

Flagstaff police received a 911 call about noon on Sunday requesting medical attention for Noshi, who was not breathing, said Hernandez. Medics responded to Noshi’s home and performed “life-saving measures,” but Noshi was pronounced dead at 12:10 p.m.

Wearing jersey No. 65 since 2015, Noshi played in 29 games throughout his college football career, starting in at least 23 of those games. In 2016, he helped the team’s offense score 45 touchdowns.

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire NAU Athletic Department family go out to Malik’s family, friends, teammates and coaches during this time of great sadness,” said Mike Marlow, the university’s vice president for intercollegiate athletics, in a statement released Monday. “Coaches and support staff have been reaching out to our football family to ensure our student-athletes have the support they need.”

A Las Vegas native, Noshi sported No. 55 and earned all-state, all-city and all-conference honors while playing on the offensive line for the Arbor View Aggies. His team went 28-5 during his last three seasons, and he was a member of the first Arbor View football team to go undefeated.

On Twitter Sunday evening, the Aggies varsity football coach wrote, “Heart is hurting. We lost a wonderful person in (Malik) Noshi today. One of the best lineman ever at Arbor View.”

My heart is hurting. We lost a wonderful person in Malick Noshi today. One of the best lineman ever at Arbor View.

Everyone is of worth. Everyone hurts. Please talk to someone. @aggiefootball05 @NAU_Football — Coach Toomer (@marinerz11) July 8, 2019

Noshi’s parents are Hani Noshi and Amy Grooms, according to his bio page. He is survived by a younger sister, Arlin, and a younger brother, Grady.

