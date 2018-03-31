Vigil held for pregnant Las Vegas woman killed in crash

Friends and family gathered Friday evening to remember a Las Vegas pregnant mother who was killed in a central Las Vegas Valley crash Monday morning.
Monique Leiwalo, 29, was headed north on Rainbow Boulevard near Lake Mead Boulevard shortly before 7 a.m. when her car was rear-ended by an SUV that had also sideswiped another car, police said.
The crash sent Leiwalo’s car crashing into a pole. She died at the scene.
Her unborn child, Anthony Jr., was due in May, her sister said. “We didn’t just lose her, we lost my nephew to-be,” Jasmine Leiwalo said in an interview earlier this week.
Monique Leiwalo had moved from Hawaii to Las Vegas in 2013 with her longtime partner, Anthony Cruz.
She enjoyed the outdoors, including hiking and camping, but being with family, including her 9-year-old son, was her priority, Cruz said in an earlier interview. “She was the greatest person I knew.”