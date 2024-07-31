Vigil set for 2 men who perished in apartment blaze

The fire at a Las Vegas apartment complex Sunday also injured other four people and displaced about 30 residents.

Vincent Herrera, left, and Kameron Moore died in the July 28, 2024, apartment complex fire on Spencer Street . (Family photos)

A candlelight vigil is planned for 7 p.m. tonight in memory of two young men who died in a fire at an apartment complex Sunday that injured other four people and displaced about 30 residents.

The memorial will honor the lives of Kameron Moore, 24, and Vincent Herrera, 23, at building 22 of the Riverbend Apartments at 3937 Spencer St., near Maryland Parkway and East Flamingo Road, according to the event’s organizers.

A report of the fire was received by the Clark County Fire Department at 7:36 p.m. and after firefighters arrived the blaze was upgraded to a second alarm with multiple dwelling units damaged by flames, the department reported.

A total of 10 engines, two ladder trucks, two rescues, one squad, one air resource unit, one EMS coordinator, three battalion chiefs and three investigators were dispatched to the scene, the department reported.

Firefighters at first reported that there were no fatalities before Moore and Herrera were located, county fire officials said.

Four people were transported to a hospital to be treated for burns and other injuries, according to the department.

The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada stated that 30 residents were displaced from their homes due to the blaze.

