1 rescued, several believed missing in flooding events, police say

Shortly before 9 p.m., police received calls to 230 E. Flamingo Road, said Metro Lt. Miguel Ibarra. Another event was near Sahara and Nellis, perhaps involving three people.

A taxi drives through flash flood waters down South 3rd Street at East Imperial Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The street is flooded after thunderstorms at East Imperial Avenue and South Casino Center Boulevard on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Despite rain, people visit the Sphere on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. Southern Nevada is under flash flood watch as rainfall moves into the area from Hurricane Hilary. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person has been rescued and two or more are possibly missing in flooding events in the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday evening.

A call for help came shortly before 9 p.m. near 230 E. Flamingo Road near Koval Lane and resulted in one person being rescued and a woman believed missing, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra.

The second event occurred around 9:30 p.m. on East Sahara from Lamb to Nellis boulevards had park police attempting to rescue a male who was being washed away, according to citizen reports.

“Park police attempted to rescue one male, but were unsuccessful,” Ibarra texted. “Air unit and Search and Rescue and the fire department have been attempting to locate the male missing citizen.

“Per another citizen, there may be two additional people who were washed away from the area of Nellis/Sahara.”

The air unit had to refuel, but was still searching after 11 p.m., Ibarra said. Officials were interviewing residents to try and get more precise details, he said.

Some small but potent storm cells brought record rain, lightning and thunder to the central Las Vegas Valley starting about 8 p.m.

A gauge showed 1.34 of an inch fell within an hour at a pump station at Desert Inn Road near Las Vegas Boulevard.

Nearly a quarter-inch of rain fell in 30 minutes just south of the airport. Some street flooding was reported from Paradise Road and East Sahara Avenue through the central valley to the Arts District.

Shortly after 9 p.m., a gauge near the Rio logged .47 of an inch within 30 minutes. It later had .55 of an inch within an hour.

“It won’t last more than an hour or two and it will be out of here to the north,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Gorelow.

A gauge on Paradise Road about a quarter-mile north of Windmill Lane, recorded .24 of an inch in the 30 minutes before 8:30 p.m.

Harry Reid International Airport received .15 of an inch by 8:50 p.m., setting the daily rainfall record for Aug. 23 previous at .05 of an inch in 1982.

Lightning strikes were visible and thunder was audible in the central valley.

One cell moved from the Henderson area northward over the Airport. At 8:45 p.m., flight departures were delayed an average of 15 minutes because of the storms. Delays were soon reduced.

A gauge in the Silverado Ranch area logged .35 of an inch in two hours a bit earlier in the evening.

By 9:45 p.m., two strong but small cells were near Rancho Road and Carey Avenue and some lighter cells were just north of downtown. They mostly fell apart by 10 p.m.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.