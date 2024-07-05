107°F
All-time Las Vegas heat record could fall Sunday, meteorologist says

Homeless man Milton John Scott III pours a jug of water on his head to escape the heat and wash ...
Homeless man Milton John Scott III pours a jug of water on his head to escape the heat and wash up about his shelter along North A Street as Vegas Stronger's Street Team is out offering services including a list of cooling stations on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2024 - 11:29 am
 
Updated July 5, 2024 - 1:06 pm

The temperature in Las Vegas may climb to 118 degrees on Sunday, with extreme heat lingering through much of next week.

The National Weather Service predicted that it could get as hot as 113 on Friday, 114 on Saturday, 117 on Monday, 117 on Tuesday and 117 on Wednesday.

An excessive heat warning is in place until Wednesday evening, and cooling stations in Clark Country will be open during the daytime hours until the warning is lifted.

Anyone who needs to escape the heat may utilize a cooling station. A list of stations can be located at helphopehome.org.

National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said the highest recorded temperature in Las Vegas was 117. Nickerson said it’s been that hot on five occasions throughout the city’s history. The last time was in July 2021.

Until Wednesday, the temperature may “struggle” to dip below 90 at night, Nickerson said. The elevated nighttime temperatures pose a threat to those who lack access to adequate water and air conditioning, she added.

“Heat is a compounding thing, so when it doesn’t cool off well at night to give people relief from the extreme heat — that’s really dangerous,” Nickerson said.

After Wednesday, some moisture may descend upon the Las Vegas area, lowering temperatures because heating moist air is difficult.

Nickerson said an area of high pressure over California was causing the current heat wave in Las Vegas. That area of high pressure is expected to move inland into Nevada over the weekend.

“And depending on where that sets up, that could push some moisture into our area,” Nickerson said.

The highest recorded temperatures in Las Vegas on July 7 and July 8 were 116 and 114, respectively. So if Sunday does not break the all-time heat record, daily records still could fall on that day and the next.

Contact Peter Breen at pbreen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @breenreports on X.

