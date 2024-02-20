50°F
Another February storm sends rain, snow to Las Vegas area

Skies expected to clear up Wednesday
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2024 - 9:34 am
 
Updated February 20, 2024 - 7:01 pm
A pedestrian under un umbrella walks past a giant heart sculpture outside the Clark County Marr ...
A pedestrian under un umbrella walks past a giant heart sculpture outside the Clark County Marriage License Bureau during a rainy morning Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Snow falls on the Sherwood lift area at Lee Canyon on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, on Mount Charlest ...
Snow falls on the Sherwood lift area at Lee Canyon on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, on Mount Charleston near Las Vegas. (Lee Canyon)
A pedestrian covers her head under her jacket as she walks along Third Street during a rainy mo ...
A pedestrian covers her head under her jacket as she walks along Third Street during a rainy morning Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Pedestrians walk along Third Street during a rainy morning Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas ...
Pedestrians walk along Third Street during a rainy morning Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Strat hotel-casino is seen through raindrops during a rainy morning Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, ...
The Strat hotel-casino is seen through raindrops during a rainy morning Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Light rain fell on large sections of the valley Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, most rain gauges across the valley showed some precipitation with up to .55 of an inch near Mount Charleston since midnight.

Higher up, snow started in the middle of the night, and 3 to 5 inches was expected in elevations between 7,000 and 8,000 feet with 5-10 inches between 8,000 and 9,000 feet and higher amounts near the peaks.

Lee Canyon, which was struck by an avalanche earlier this month, had reported 7 inches of snow from the storm. Total snowfall this year has reached 150 inches.

A winter weather advisory was issued for the Spring Mountains and the Sheep Range.

The Scenic Loop drive at Red Rock Canyon closed in the afternoon, but the visitors center stayed open to 4:30 p.m.

Further rain, but likely to a lesser degree, is forecast Wednesday for the valley before two to three days of clear conditions, meteorologist Dan Berc said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

