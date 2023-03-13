Another March storm drops light rain across Las Vegas

Light rain was reported across most of the region Tuesday. The showers should continue through the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

Pedestrians walk the Strip with umbrellas in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A man with an umbrella walks along the UNLV campus as rain comes down on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People walk on the UNLV campus as rain comes down on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pedestrians walk the Strip with umbrellas in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Pedestrians keep dry the best they can while walking along North Eastern Avenue on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A pedestrian keeps dry under his umbrella as he walks along South 3rd Street on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raindrops hit a small puddle downtown on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Looking for a big spring warm-up in Las Vegas? It’s not coming this week as another Pacific storm invades the valley.

Light rain was reported across most of the region Tuesday. The showers should continue through the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

There is a 50 percent chance of showers Tuesday night. South winds around 15 mph could gust to 23 mph.

The Wednesday low should be near 57 with a 40 percent chance of showers during the day. The high should be near 68.

Flooding in Northern Nevada

A broad state of emergency prompted by flooding will remain in effect in Nevada for at least the next few days, Gov. Joe Lombardo said a statement released Tuesday afternoon.

“As severe weather continues across the state, I want to assure all Nevadans that we are working continuously with state and federal partners to mitigate damage and expedite recovery efforts,” Lombardo said. “I’m grateful for the outstanding efforts of our first responders and for the resiliency of Nevadans throughout the unprecedented storms this winter.”

All but four of the state’s 17 counties are now included in the emergency declaration the Republican governor originally enacted last week for four counties and Yomba Shoshone tribal lands.

Most of the northern half of the state remained under a flood watch through Wednesday evening, from the California state line at Reno and Lake Tahoe to the Nevada-Utah line. Only Clark County and the rural counties of Lincoln, Lander and Pershing were not listed in the governor’s declaration.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a high wind watch through Tuesday, and a flood watch through Wednesday. The weather service in Elko said residents in northern Nevada should “expect renewed flooding in areas that have just experienced flood impacts.” It added that mainstream river flooding was not expected.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.