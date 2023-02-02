Chill to ease slightly in advance of warmer Las Vegas weekend
Las Vegas temperatures will finally be close to normal in advance of a warmer weekend, says the National Weather Service.
Thursday should see a high near 59 in the central valley with a sunny sky and light winds.
Friday morning will have a low near 41 before rising to a high near 60. Winds will stay light.
The Feb. 1 norms are 60 and 41. The weekend will be above par with a high near 63 on Saturday and 67 on Sunday.
January finished with an average temperature at Harry Reid International Airport of 47.0, 2.5 degrees below normal. February has better than a 50 percent chance of having below normal temperatures, according to the weather service’s Climate Projection Center.
