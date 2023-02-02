35°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Chill to ease slightly in advance of warmer Las Vegas weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Updated February 2, 2023 - 5:33 am
Winds will nearly calm and the high in Las Vegas will be around 59 on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2022, a ...
Winds will nearly calm and the high in Las Vegas will be around 59 on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The Stratosphere is seen as clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley during a cool and windy afternoon, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Temperatures will be close to early February norms as the weekend approaches, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Thursday should see a high near 59 in the central valley with a sunny sky and light winds.

Friday morning will have a low near 41 before rising to a high near 60. Winds will stay light.

The Feb. 1 norms are 60 and 41. The weekend will be above par with a high near 63 on Saturday and 67 on Sunday.

January finished with an average temperature at Harry Reid International Airport of 47.0, 2.5 degrees below normal. February has better than a 50 percent chance of having below normal temperatures, according to the weather service’s Climate Projection Center.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Alleged $500M Ponzi scheme preyed on Mormons. It ended with FBI gunfire.
Alleged $500M Ponzi scheme preyed on Mormons. It ended with FBI gunfire.
2
Police say woman stole $100k in cash, chips, jewelry from Strip hotel room
Police say woman stole $100k in cash, chips, jewelry from Strip hotel room
3
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
4
‘Medicine Man’ accused of raping 6 women he called his wives
‘Medicine Man’ accused of raping 6 women he called his wives
5
CARTOON: While China prepares for war, here’s what the U.S. military is focused on
CARTOON: While China prepares for war, here’s what the U.S. military is focused on
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Mostly sunny, mild weekend forecast for Las Vegas
Mostly sunny, mild weekend forecast for Las Vegas
Red Rock Canyon drive closed as showers, thunderstorms hit Las Vegas
Red Rock Canyon drive closed as showers, thunderstorms hit Las Vegas
Mountain snow, chilly Las Vegas weekend forecast
Mountain snow, chilly Las Vegas weekend forecast
Breezy Thursday forecast as winter refuses to ease up in Las Vegas
Breezy Thursday forecast as winter refuses to ease up in Las Vegas
Sunny, mild Las Vegas weather expected until weekend
Sunny, mild Las Vegas weather expected until weekend
After mostly sunny Friday, Las Vegas rain odds rise for MLK weekend
After mostly sunny Friday, Las Vegas rain odds rise for MLK weekend