Chill to ease slightly in advance of warmer Las Vegas weekend

Las Vegas temperatures will finally be close to normal in advance of a warmer weekend, says the National Weather Service.

Winds will nearly calm and the high in Las Vegas will be around 59 on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The Stratosphere is seen as clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley during a cool and windy afternoon, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Temperatures will be close to early February norms as the weekend approaches, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Thursday should see a high near 59 in the central valley with a sunny sky and light winds.

Friday morning will have a low near 41 before rising to a high near 60. Winds will stay light.

The Feb. 1 norms are 60 and 41. The weekend will be above par with a high near 63 on Saturday and 67 on Sunday.

January finished with an average temperature at Harry Reid International Airport of 47.0, 2.5 degrees below normal. February has better than a 50 percent chance of having below normal temperatures, according to the weather service’s Climate Projection Center.

