Chilly Las Vegas winter may push into February, says weather service

The chill in Las Vegas this winter may continue in coming month, says the National Weather Service.

Cold air that has helped ski conditions at Lee Canyon may continue into February, according to the National Weather Service. People ride chairlifts, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort in Lee Canyon, 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

If you felt cold in your bones in January, the National Weather Service offers proof.

And the cold spell may not be over.

January ended up wetter than normal with the average temperature slightly below normal. The 61 degrees on January 10th was the only day that exceeded 60 degrees. Those 30 days with highs below 60 degrees ties for the second most with 1979. #nvwx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/n4hlMu8Za2 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 1, 2023

The average January temperature (the average of the daily high and low for each of the 31 days) at Harry Reid International Airport was 47.0 degrees — 2.5 degrees below normal.

The warmest day was Jan. 10 with a high of 61 while the coldest reading was 31 on Jan. 31.

On Wednesday morning, Feb. 1, the low reading was 30, the coldest day since a low of 30 on Dec. 17.

As for February, the weather service says the odds are slightly better than 50-50 for the month to be colder than normal.

It’s been a slightly cooler than normal Winter Season so far around the southern Great Basin and Mojave Desert. The February temperature outlook is leaning toward a higher chance for continued below normal temperatures. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/G92FbUnOW6 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 1, 2023

The weather service’s Climate Prediction Center said Wednesday that Las Vegas has a 54 percent chance of February having below normal temperatures, 33 percent for near normal temperatures and 13 percent for above normal temperatures.

The February precipitation forecast is about normal.

“The pattern we’ve had of an occasional system of colder air without much precipitation coming in from the northwest is likely to continue,” said Las Vegas office meteorologist John Adair. “We had colder air after the precipitation early this week and we have another cool front for this Sunday into Monday. That pattern may continue well into February.”

A slight break in at least a month of below-normal temperatures is expected this weekend, Adair said.

A high of 62 is forecast for Saturday with a 65 on Sunday.

The normal high for February 1 is 62 while the normal low is 42.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.