Clouds to alternate with sun for mild Las Vegas weekend

Some clouds will be in the sky this weekend in Las Vegas, but chances of rain should hold off until Monday, say forecasters.

FILE - With fresh snow, ski conditions should be good this weekend at Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort in Lee Canyon, 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Clouds will increase Saturday but should not bring precipitation to the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

The high should reach about 56. Winds will be calm.

The Sunday low should be near 40.

Sunday will be partly sunny with the high climbing to around 59. Winds will remain calm.

Partly sunny conditions on Monday could turn into a 40 percent chance of rain by Monday night.

