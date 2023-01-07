41°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Clouds to alternate with sun for mild Las Vegas weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
FILE - With fresh snow, ski conditions should be good this weekend at Lee Canyon Ski and Snowbo ...
FILE - With fresh snow, ski conditions should be good this weekend at Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort in Lee Canyon, 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Clouds will increase Saturday but should not bring precipitation to the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

The high should reach about 56. Winds will be calm.

The Sunday low should be near 40.

Sunday will be partly sunny with the high climbing to around 59. Winds will remain calm.

Partly sunny conditions on Monday could turn into a 40 percent chance of rain by Monday night.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Flag football player, 16, dies after game at Desert Oasis
Flag football player, 16, dies after game at Desert Oasis
2
Lake Mead may get a boost as Rockies snowpack off to strong start
Lake Mead may get a boost as Rockies snowpack off to strong start
3
Station Casinos sells 57 acres south of Strip
Station Casinos sells 57 acres south of Strip
4
$180K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$180K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
5
Las Vegas home prices lose all of 2022’s gains
Las Vegas home prices lose all of 2022’s gains
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Rain may show up in Las Vegas early, late this week
Rain may show up in Las Vegas early, late this week
Sunshine expected to warm Las Vegas on Friday
Sunshine expected to warm Las Vegas on Friday
Las Vegas winds diminish enough for fireworks to ignite ‘23
Las Vegas winds diminish enough for fireworks to ignite ‘23
Mostly sunny, mild weekend forecast for Las Vegas
Mostly sunny, mild weekend forecast for Las Vegas
Thursday’s warmth to yield to colder weather through weekend
Thursday’s warmth to yield to colder weather through weekend
Las Vegas records 1st freezing temperature of season
Las Vegas records 1st freezing temperature of season