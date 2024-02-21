Cloudy start expected to yield plenty of sun for Las Vegas

A chance of morning showers is forecast by the National Weather Service. Mostly cloudy skies should gradually become sunny with a high near 64.

The Strat hotel-casino is seen through raindrops during a rainy morning Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

After a grayish and possibly wet start, full sunshine should grace the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday.

A 10 percent chance of showers mostly before 7 a.m. is forecast by the National Weather Service. Mostly cloudy skies should gradually become sunny with a high near 64.

After a morning low near 47, the Thursday high should be near 67 with mostly sunny skies and minimal wind.

What is an Atmospheric River? Atmospheric rivers are relatively long, narrow regions in the atmosphere – like rivers in the sky – that transport water vapor outside of the tropics. pic.twitter.com/VFFwPAqZ7Y — National Weather Service (@NWS) February 20, 2024

A Friday high near 68 with mostly sunny skies is predicted while weekend highs are expected to be near 70 on Saturday and 72 on Sunday.

The Wednesday storm brought at least 7 inches of snow to Lee Canyon with more expected overnight.

Rainfall totals were mostly around a tenth of an inch across much of the valley with .79 of an inch at Rainbow Canyon tops at Regional Flood Control District rain gauges. Six-tenths of an inch fell south of Mount Charleston with .55 north of Goodsprings as well as Roach, just a few miles from the Nevada-California border. Boulder City received .35 of an inch.

The week of snow has raised the snowpack in the Spring Mountains to 145 percent of normal.

