Cold front to generate winds, cooler temperatures in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
People brave high winds on the Strip on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. Winds may reach 25 mph in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sunday winds could gust to 25 mph in the Las Vegas Valley while the high should be about normal with an 82 projected, according to the National Weather Service.

The day will start partly cloudy and then become sunny, while winds are expected to increase in the afternoon and into the evening.

The overnight low will be around 55.

With a cold front moving through, the Monday high will be around 72, about 10 degrees below normal. Tuesday will be about the same conditions.

Temperatures are expected to gradually rise through the coming week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

