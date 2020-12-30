Cold Moon graces Las Vegas skies — GALLERY
The night’s final full moon of the year hit the Las Vegas skies Tuesday night.
According to The Farmer’s Almanac, December’s full moon is most commonly known as the Cold Moon — a Mohawk name that conveys the frigid conditions of this time of year.
The Cold Moon is most distinctive for its high trajectory across the sky, which results in the full moon sitting above the horizon for a longer period of time.