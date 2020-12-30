48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Las Vegas Weather

Cold Moon graces Las Vegas skies — GALLERY

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2020 - 6:50 pm
 
The last full moon of the year rises above the Desert Moon Motel sign on east Fremont Street in ...
The last full moon of the year rises above the Desert Moon Motel sign on east Fremont Street in downtown in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The last full moon of the year rises above the Desert Moon Motel sign on east Fremont Street in ...
The last full moon of the year rises above the Desert Moon Motel sign on east Fremont Street in downtown in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The last full moon of the year rises above the Desert Moon Motel sign on east Fremont Street in ...
The last full moon of the year rises above the Desert Moon Motel sign on east Fremont Street in downtown in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The last full moon of the year rises above the Desert Moon Motel sign on east Fremont Street in ...
The last full moon of the year rises above the Desert Moon Motel sign on east Fremont Street in downtown in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The last full moon of the year rises above the Desert Moon Motel sign on east Fremont Street in ...
The last full moon of the year rises above the Desert Moon Motel sign on east Fremont Street in downtown in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The last full moon of the year rises above the Desert Moon Motel sign on east Fremont Street in ...
The last full moon of the year rises above the Desert Moon Motel sign on east Fremont Street in downtown in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The last full moon of the year rises above the Desert Moon Motel sign on east Fremont Street in ...
The last full moon of the year rises above the Desert Moon Motel sign on east Fremont Street in downtown in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The last full moon of the year rises above the Desert Moon Motel sign on east Fremont Street in ...
The last full moon of the year rises above the Desert Moon Motel sign on east Fremont Street in downtown in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Cold moon is seen in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas ...
The Cold moon is seen in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

The night’s final full moon of the year hit the Las Vegas skies Tuesday night.

According to The Farmer’s Almanac, December’s full moon is most commonly known as the Cold Moon — a Mohawk name that conveys the frigid conditions of this time of year.

The Cold Moon is most distinctive for its high trajectory across the sky, which results in the full moon sitting above the horizon for a longer period of time.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: California companies fleeing … yet they bypass Nevada
LETTER: California companies fleeing … yet they bypass Nevada
2
When will money from new stimulus come?
When will money from new stimulus come?
3
Guests begin checking in to hotel rooms at Circa
Guests begin checking in to hotel rooms at Circa
4
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
5
CARTOON: Crucial turnout
CARTOON: Crucial turnout
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
 
Las Vegas ends record dry streak at 240 days
By / RJ

McCarran International Airport recorded 0.04 inches of rain Thursday, the National Weather Service said, breaking a 240-day dry spell that began April 20 in Las Vegas.