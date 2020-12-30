Cold Moon graces Las Vegas skies — GALLERY

The Cold Moon is most distinctive for its high trajectory across the sky.

The last full moon of the year rises above the Desert Moon Motel sign on east Fremont Street in downtown in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The last full moon of the year rises above the Desert Moon Motel sign on east Fremont Street in downtown in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The last full moon of the year rises above the Desert Moon Motel sign on east Fremont Street in downtown in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The last full moon of the year rises above the Desert Moon Motel sign on east Fremont Street in downtown in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The last full moon of the year rises above the Desert Moon Motel sign on east Fremont Street in downtown in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The last full moon of the year rises above the Desert Moon Motel sign on east Fremont Street in downtown in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The last full moon of the year rises above the Desert Moon Motel sign on east Fremont Street in downtown in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The last full moon of the year rises above the Desert Moon Motel sign on east Fremont Street in downtown in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Cold moon is seen in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

The night’s final full moon of the year hit the Las Vegas skies Tuesday night.

According to The Farmer’s Almanac, December’s full moon is most commonly known as the Cold Moon — a Mohawk name that conveys the frigid conditions of this time of year.

The Cold Moon is most distinctive for its high trajectory across the sky, which results in the full moon sitting above the horizon for a longer period of time.