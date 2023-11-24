Coldest temperatures in 7 months to chill Las Vegas Valley

With valley highs in the upper 50s this weekend, Lee Canyon should see highs around freezing with lows dropping to 20 or lower.

Temperatures may drop enough to allow snow-making operations at Lee Canyon soon. Lows below 20 and daytime highs around freezing are forecast this weekend by the National Weather Service. Skiers and snowboarders enjoy the slope as people ride chairlifts Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Lee Canyon resort 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The coldest temperatures since early April will be felt in the Las Vegas Valley this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

After a sunny sky and a high near 61 on Friday, highs will drop to the upper 50s for the weekend, about 5-8 degrees below normal.

Lows at the Las Vegas airport will be in the upper 30s with lows at higher elevations dripping closer to freezing. And significant winds could drop wind chill temperatures below freezing.

Red Rock Canyon is forecast to see highs around 50 with lows around or below freezing during the weekend.

Higher in elevation, Lee Canyon should see highs around freezing with lows dropping to 20 or lower.

With sunny and clear skies, no precipitation is forecast through the coming week.

