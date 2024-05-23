Nearly perfect Memorial Day weekend forecast for Las Vegas

A weak trough passing north of Las Vegas will bring some gusty winds as the only blemish on a Memorial Day weekend forecast, says the National Weather Service.

The holiday weekend weather should be perfect for outdoor activities in Southern Nevada, according to the National Weather Service. Memorial Day is a special time at the Southern Nevada Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City as flags are placed at the grave markers of those who bravely served their country. (Ron Eland/Boulder City Review)

Southern Nevadans will be blessed with a great Memorial Day weekend forecast that will avoid triple digits, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday should see a central Las Vegas Valley high near 92 with light winds and a sunny sky.

Friday is the only day that spoils things a bit with wind gusts to 30 mph and a high near 90. Gusts at night could reach 26 mph.

“It’s a weak trough going through to our north and will make some wind and knock the temperatures down a few degrees maybe,” said weather service meteorologist Clay Morgan.

Saturday will be mild with a high expected near 86 before a 92 high on Sunday and a 96 on Memorial Day. The normal this time of year in Las Vegas is 91.

A 99 is forecast for Tuesday.

“After Saturday we should be able to see how hot and for how long,” Morgan said of the start of June. “Right now it doesn’t look like anything ridiculously hot; just kind of normal for the end of May.”

