Las Vegas air quality still suffering from wildfire smoke on Monday

Air quality is expected to be in the moderate category or perhaps a bit worse Monday as smoke from wildfires continues to drift into the Las Vegas Valley.

Hazy conditions over the Las Vegas Valley from the Post Fire north of Los Angeles seen from near Lone Mountain in Las Vegas, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

CORRECTS CITY TO LEBEC A burned field is shown under a plume of smoke from the Post Fire Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Lebec, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

A plum of smoke from the Post Fire rises over a burned landscape, Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Lebec, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Moderate air quality, with some areas listed as unhealthy for sensitive people, is in the forecast Monday for the Las Vegas region.

The Clark County Division of Air Quality issued a smoke alert for Sunday and Monday due to wildfire smoke from the Post fire in California, and smoke from multiple wildfires in Arizona drifting into the Las Vegas Valley.

We have issued a #VegasAirQuality ALERT for wildfire smoke, in effect through tomorrow, June 17.

▶️ Stay indoors when you see or smell smoke.

▶️ Keep windows and doors closed.

▶️ Limit outdoor exertion on days with high levels of fine particles in the air.

▶️ Consider changing… pic.twitter.com/8wHe25D9x0 — Clark County Dept. of Environment & Sustainability (@ClarkCountyDES) June 16, 2024

On Sunday, most monitoring sites showed moderate air quality. Ozone and both small and large particulate matter were mostly in the moderate category from Apex in the northeast to Jean in the southwest.

“Under today’s conditions, it may be best for children, the elderly and people with respiratory and heart disease to stay indoors,” the DAQ wrote in its smoke alert.

Air quality is expected to largely return to the good category by Wednesday. That could be pending more fire developments. Moderate ozone quality will remain through the week as it’s part of the usual elevated levels in the summer heat.

A red flag fire warning remains in place for the Colorado River Valley and Mohave County in Arizona. Single-digit afternoon humidity and gusty southwest winds have elevated the fire danger, according to the National Weather Service.

The Monday high temperature is forecast to be around 101 with southwest winds of 8-18 mph and possible gusts up to 25 mph.

One day of ‘cool’

A trough of low pressure from the Pacific Northwest moving east will make Tuesday the coolest day in the past several weeks. The morning low will be around 73 degrees in the central valley rising to a high around 94 degrees. Winds may gust to 21 mph.

“We like to call it less hot rather than a cold front,” meteorologist Clay Morgan said. “It will be just enough to tamp things down a bit for a day, especially after how hot it has been.”

Highs will return to around 101 on Wednesday before escalating a few degrees each day into the weekend when highs will near 110.

