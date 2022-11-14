Cool conditions expected all week in Las Vegas

A week of temperatures about 10 degrees below normal is forecast by the National Weather Service.

More sunshine, but a high temperature around 58, about 10 degrees below normal, is forecast for Las Vegas on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Light clouds linger over the northwest Las Vegas Valley as seen from Summerlin on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A bit more sun will shine Monday on Las Vegas, but temperatures will stay about 10 degrees below normal.

“We’re stuck in a cold pattern in the Western U.S. while things are warmer on the East Coast,” National Weather Service meteorologist Clay Morgan said. “It’s not going to change much this week.”

The high Monday will be around 58. After some early Sunday sunshine, clouds moved in and kept Las Vegas mostly cloudy Sunday, Morgan said, but more sunshine is expected on Monday. Winds will also be much calmer.

The Tuesday low should be near 39 with winds north-northwest around 7 mph.

Tuesday’s high should reach about 59.

The highs will warm a few degrees to the low 60s the rest of the week with lows around 40.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.