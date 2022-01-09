Cooler Sunday forecast for Las Vegas

Cooler temperatures are expected Sunday in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, is forecast to be mostly sunny with a high near 60, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley, on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

“We were at 64 on Saturday and Sunday will be upper 50s or maybe 60,” meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

Winds should remain light with mostly sunny skies. The Monday morning low will be around 39.

Monday and Tuesday will have similar conditions before a chance of rain arrives in the middle of the week.

A cold front developing off Southern California could bring rain to the area by Wednesday, but could also just be a cloud event, Pierce said.

“It won’t amount to a whole lot of rain if we do get it,” he said.

