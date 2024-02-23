Enjoy a mild Las Vegas weekend before moisture next week

Outdoor enthusiasts should enjoy a mild and calm weekend be it on the slopes, at the lake or enjoying Las Vegas.

Sunshine should abound with highs close to 70 in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Whatever you are doing this weekend, enjoy the spring-like weather before it sours early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

The Friday high in Las Vegas should be near 68 with a sunny sky and winds no higher than 10 mph.

A wet pattern is in store for the Western US early next week pic.twitter.com/LPXa7Oa40g — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) February 22, 2024

Saturday will turn cloudy with a high near 70 before a Sunday zenith near 72.

Breezy conditions are expected to bring a chance of rain Monday night after a pleasant day and high near 70.

A pleasant weekend is in store for the region with temperatures climbing a few degrees above normal with periods of passing high clouds. Enjoy it while it lasts, chances for rain will return next week. #azwx #nvwx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/TcVhdqwsMq — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 22, 2024

Kyle Canyon

Snow enthusiasts clogged the Spring Mountains last weekend and this weekend may be a repeat.

The Friday high should be near 45 with A Saturday near 50 and Sunday near 51.

A chance of snow showers is forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

Lake Mead

A high near 68 is expected on a sunny Friday before a mostly cloudy Saturday with a high near 69.

Sunday should be partly sunny with a high near 72.

Showers are forecast for Monday and Tuesday with breezy conditions.

