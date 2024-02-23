Enjoy a mild Las Vegas weekend before moisture next week
Outdoor enthusiasts should enjoy a mild and calm weekend be it on the slopes, at the lake or enjoying Las Vegas.
Whatever you are doing this weekend, enjoy the spring-like weather before it sours early next week, according to the National Weather Service.
The Friday high in Las Vegas should be near 68 with a sunny sky and winds no higher than 10 mph.
A wet pattern is in store for the Western US early next week pic.twitter.com/LPXa7Oa40g
— NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) February 22, 2024
Saturday will turn cloudy with a high near 70 before a Sunday zenith near 72.
Breezy conditions are expected to bring a chance of rain Monday night after a pleasant day and high near 70.
A pleasant weekend is in store for the region with temperatures climbing a few degrees above normal with periods of passing high clouds. Enjoy it while it lasts, chances for rain will return next week. #azwx #nvwx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/TcVhdqwsMq
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 22, 2024
Kyle Canyon
Snow enthusiasts clogged the Spring Mountains last weekend and this weekend may be a repeat.
The Friday high should be near 45 with A Saturday near 50 and Sunday near 51.
A chance of snow showers is forecast for Monday and Tuesday.
Lake Mead
A high near 68 is expected on a sunny Friday before a mostly cloudy Saturday with a high near 69.
Sunday should be partly sunny with a high near 72.
Showers are forecast for Monday and Tuesday with breezy conditions.
