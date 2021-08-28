85°F
Excessive heat settles across Las Vegas region for weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Beach-goers shade themselves under umbrellas along Boulder Beach at Lake Mead on Saturday, June ...
Beach-goers shade themselves under umbrellas along Boulder Beach at Lake Mead on Saturday, June 19, 2021, near Boulder City, Nev. An excessive heat warning was issued by the National Weather Service extending through Sunday evening, with temperatures on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, projected to reach up to 110 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Excessive heat will bear down on the Las Vegas region through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures in the Colorado River Valley, Laughlin and Bullhead City will reach up to 115 while the Las Vegas Valley and surrounding areas might see highs up to 110.

An excessive heat warning runs until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Clark County is opening its cooling centers Saturday and Sunday. People are advised to limit their outdoor exposure during the hottest parts of the day and to stay in air conditions rooms as much as possible.

Those who have to be outside should avoid overexertion and should stay hydrated.

The Saturday and Sunday highs are forecast to be near 108 at McCarran International Airport. The Las Vegas Valley sky is expected to be mostly haze free for the first time in several days.

Temperatures will decline to a high of 106 on Monday and 101 on Tuesday before a chance of moisture arrives Tuesday as Tropical Storm Nora, expected to become a Category 1 hurricane, moves toward Baja California.

“Nora could put out a moisture surge early next week,” meteorologist Clay Morgan said. “It all depends on how far north and west it might get. Right now Las Vegas appears to be on the fringe, but a tiny shift could change things. It’s yet to be determined.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

