Excessive heat settles across Las Vegas region for weekend

Beach-goers shade themselves under umbrellas along Boulder Beach at Lake Mead on Saturday, June 19, 2021, near Boulder City, Nev.

Excessive heat will bear down on the Las Vegas region through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures in the Colorado River Valley, Laughlin and Bullhead City will reach up to 115 while the Las Vegas Valley and surrounding areas might see highs up to 110.

An excessive heat warning runs until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Whether you're headed to the lakes, the mountains, or staying in #Vegas this weekend, here's a look at your local area forecast. #nvwx #azwx pic.twitter.com/t7zqFnCvlt — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 27, 2021

Clark County is opening its cooling centers Saturday and Sunday. People are advised to limit their outdoor exposure during the hottest parts of the day and to stay in air conditions rooms as much as possible.

Those who have to be outside should avoid overexertion and should stay hydrated.

Due to an excessive heat warning issued by @NWSVegas, cooling stations will be activated Saturday & Sunday, August 28th-29th #VegasWx #Vegas pic.twitter.com/MRh39gFVlP — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) August 27, 2021

The Saturday and Sunday highs are forecast to be near 108 at McCarran International Airport. The Las Vegas Valley sky is expected to be mostly haze free for the first time in several days.

Temperatures will decline to a high of 106 on Monday and 101 on Tuesday before a chance of moisture arrives Tuesday as Tropical Storm Nora, expected to become a Category 1 hurricane, moves toward Baja California.

“Nora could put out a moisture surge early next week,” meteorologist Clay Morgan said. “It all depends on how far north and west it might get. Right now Las Vegas appears to be on the fringe, but a tiny shift could change things. It’s yet to be determined.”

