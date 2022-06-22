95°F
Flood advisory for Mojave preserve, Las Vegas could see showers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2022 - 10:21 am
 
Updated June 22, 2022 - 4:44 pm
A rock formation along Cima Road in Mojave National Preserve in California. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The National Weather Service Las Vegas tweeted that "there has been some light sprinkles and gusty winds observed" by the weather service's Allegiant Stadium camera around 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (National Weather Service Las Vegas) @NWSVegas

Some monsoonal storms may be causing problems for travelers near Las Vegas.

On Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for the Mojave National Preserve in eastern California and areas surrounding it. The preserve is 70 miles southwest of Las Vegas. The advisory expires at 7 p.m.

At 4:30 p.m., radar showed a few strong storms in the area and along Interstate 15 near Primm. The storms could affect the Las Vegas Valley, which has seen only a few scattered sprinkles.

The light showers and storm chances were caused by early season monsoonal moisture.

This is the first time the Las Vegas area has experienced precipitation since March 28, according to data from the weather service.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.

How Joe Biden is impacting Social Security
Man killed in Fremont Street shooting called 'loving son, brother'
CARTOONS: No wonder the stock market is tanking
Has Las Vegas been abnormally windy this year? See what experts say.
Copper theft leaves hundreds without power in east Las Vegas apartments
