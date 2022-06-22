Flood advisory for Mojave preserve, Las Vegas could see showers

On Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for the Mojave National Preserve in eastern California and areas surrounding it.

A rock formation along Cima Road in Mojave National Preserve in California. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The National Weather Service Las Vegas tweeted that "there has been some light sprinkles and gusty winds observed" by the weather service's Allegiant Stadium camera around 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (National Weather Service Las Vegas) @NWSVegas

Some monsoonal storms may be causing problems for travelers near Las Vegas.

On Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for the Mojave National Preserve in eastern California and areas surrounding it. The preserve is 70 miles southwest of Las Vegas. The advisory expires at 7 p.m.

At 4:30 p.m., radar showed a few strong storms in the area and along Interstate 15 near Primm. The storms could affect the Las Vegas Valley, which has seen only a few scattered sprinkles.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for parts of northeastern San Bernardino County until 7pm PDT. Impacted locations include Cima, Cima Road, and Morning Star Mine Road. Turn around, don't drown. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/XJSlKBOcSk — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 22, 2022

The light showers and storm chances were caused by early season monsoonal moisture.

This is the first time the Las Vegas area has experienced precipitation since March 28, according to data from the weather service.

Good morning! The Allegiant Stadium cam is capturing some stormy skies to start out morning in #Vegas. There has been some light sprinkles and gusty winds observed. Should be an interesting day to skywatch with shower chances in the forecast! ☁️#Vegasweather pic.twitter.com/aj2hsoGIsY — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 22, 2022

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.