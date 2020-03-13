Flood watch extends into early Friday after record rainfall

Minor flooding can be expected anywhere in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday morning. North Las Vegas received 1.64 inches to top valley rainfall overnight.

A vehicle passes through a flooded section of Eastern Avenue after heavy rain on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. Rain should clear out of the Las Vegas Valley by noon Friday, March 13, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. The weekend should be mostly dry. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A National Weather Service flash flood advisory remains active until 6:15 a.m.

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY for LAS VEGAS until 6:15AM today, rain continues to fall causing some minor flooding in some parts of the city. Ponding on roadways is difficult to see at night, drive slowly. Rain may be heavy in some areas. pic.twitter.com/jBopiTfZz7 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) March 13, 2020

Flood advisory until early Friday

“Storms are around the valley and they are moving quickly, so there could be some minor flooding in low-lying areas,” said meteorologist Dan Berc.

The Las Vegas Fire Department noted rain could cause some minor flooding in the city and urged motorists and pedestrians to use caution.

The flood advisory included northern Clark County and northwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona.

“At 3:15 a.m., scattered areas of heavy rain had produced locally heavy rainfall across the area,” the National Weather Service stated. “The heaviest rain rates, between 1 and 2 inches per hour, have been observed with the stronger showers. Most of the advised area has already observed rain amounts close to an inch of rain tonight, so a more efficient runoff is be possible with any additional rainfall. Minor flooding in the advisory area can be expected.”

Locations that could experience flooding include virtually all areas of the Las Vegas Valley, including Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 20 and 87 and North Shore Road within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Record at McCarran, North Las Vegas gets 1.64 inches

McCarran International Airport set a record for March 12 with 0.77 inches through 9 p.m. Thursday when the rainfall stopped. The previous record was 0.24 inches in 1973.

The most rain in the valley fell at North Las Vegas Airport, which recorded 1.64 inches through 4 a.m. Friday. It received 0.84 inches until midnight Thursday and then 0.80 inches from midnight until 4 a.m.

“North Las Vegas got hit hard with a cell early Friday,” Berc said.

Henderson Executive Airport recorded 0.94 inches on Thursday.

The weather service measured about three-quarters of an inch to an inch of rain in most places across the valley Thursday evening, meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

Snowfall was estimated at 6 inches in Kyle and Lee Canyons, but official the measuring is done in the morning by the Clark County Fire Department at Mount Charleston.

At least 2 rescued from water

Firefighters pulled at least two people from rushing water Thursday night after rainfall in the valley.

Record rainfall on Thursday led to flooding. Multiple roads and intersections in Las Vegas were seen flooded, some with vehicles stuck or abandoned.

As many as five people were reported to have been swept away by floodwater in the Flamingo flood channel, the Clark County Fire Department said Thursday night. Dozens of Clark County firefighters were seen along the wash from Paradise Road to Vegas Valley Drive.

Rescuers helped two people out of the water but no others were found, the fire department said about 10 p.m.

Drying out Friday for weekend

Scattered showers are expected Friday through 11 a.m. and the northeast parts of Clark County and Lincoln County could see rain into the afternoon hours, Berc said.

Any widely scattered showers should move out out of the valley in mid to late morning, he said.

Skies will gradually turn sunny through the day Friday. The high should be near 62. The forecast high for Sunday is 70.

Showers are possible on the weekend, but not likely, Berc said.

More storms, snow next week

Conditions should be clear through Monday before storms move in Tuesday and Wednesday, Berc said, noting snow could fall as low s 5,000 feet in Kyle and Lee canyons.

“It will be a colder front,” Berc said. “We expect considerable rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday with snow at lower levels in the mountains.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Dalton LaFerney contributed to this report.