Flood watch in Las Vegas area in place through late Sunday

A flood watch runs through late Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in the Las Vegas region, according to the National Weather Service. Storm clouds roll in over Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A flood watch for most of the Las Vegas region will continue through late Sunday, says the National Weather Service.

The Flash Flood Watch for parts of southern NV, eastern San Bernardino County & western AZ has been extended thru Sunday. Storms with heavy rain and the threat of flash flooding will continue in most areas, with the highest threat in the Watch area #nvwx #cawx #azwx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/Fx9xBqFw92 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 13, 2022

“A moist and unstable air mass will remain in place through the weekend, leading to numerous slow-moving thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall, especially during the afternoon and evening hours,” the advisory states. “Excessive runoff may result in flooding of washes and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.”

Clark and Lincoln counties were under considerable clouds early Saturday but they didn’t build enough energy to produce thunderheads. Mohave County in Arizona and San Bernardino County in California were not as fortunate as several areas received downpours and resulting flash flooding including Bullhead City and Kingman, Arizona.

The Las Vegas Sunday forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. The sky will be mostly sunny with a high near 99. Winds will be light and variable.

Sunday evening is listed as a 10 percent chance of precipitation before 11 p.m.

The Monday low will be near 82 before rising to about 99 in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Monsoon activity remains a possibility each day into next weekend, the extent of the seven-day weather service forecast. Daily highs will be in the upper 90s and lows will be in the low 80s.

