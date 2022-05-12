Flurries spotted at Mount Charleston before hot weekend

The last shot of winter may have hit the Las Vegas area on Wednesday.

A mostly sunny and warmer day with limited winds is forecast with a high near 78 on Thursday, May 12, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds linger over Red Rock overlook on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Mother Nature may have possibly dished out the last of winter in the Las Vegas area Wednesday.

Yeah – it was snowing northwest of Las #Vegas today. This video from @vicky_brogan was taken about 90 minutes ago.@GoMtCharleston #VegasWeather https://t.co/7GRbLGhxEa — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) May 11, 2022

Snow flurries were caught on video by Vicky Brogan about 2:45 p.m. at the Mount Charleston Visitors Center and shared by Clark County on Twitter.

A red flag warning remains in play until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Southwest winds of 25-35 mph could gust to 45 mph in the mountains. Gusts in Las Vegas may reach 28 mph.

The upper-level system that has been hanging around for a week is forecast to vanish by Thursday. A week of strong winds will all but disappear with winds to about 15 mph Thursday.

After a Thursday morning low near 52, the Thursday high is forecast to reach 78 at Harry Reid International Airport before possibly rising to triple digits by the weekend.

“We saw the rain showers and snow flurries on the webcam,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Woods. “It could happen again, but not in the foreseeable future.

“It is going to warm up quite a bit. It’s possible we will reach 100 for the first time this year on the weekend,” Woods said.

Las Vegas reached 96 on May 6, so this weekend appears it will be the hottest so far.

The current forecast calls for highs of 97 on Saturday before 101 on Sunday and Monday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.