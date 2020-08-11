Gusts may reach 30 mph Tuesday with a high of 106

Gusts to 30 mph might be felt Tuesday afternoon in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Sunshine is expected all week in the Las Vegas Valley. A high temperature of 106 is forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The forecast high at McCarran International Airport is 106, a degree higher than Monday’s peak temperature. Light morning winds of 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

High temps will hold a few degrees above average this week then will likely climb back to excessive levels this weekend. This will lead to a return of high heat risk for much of the Mojave Desert Region. Plan outdoor activities accordingly. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/vQrAP7c9A6 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 10, 2020

Wednesday should see a high of 105. Overnight lows that have been in the upper 70s for much of the valley recently will move into the low 80s.

Conditions will remain similar through the week until high temperatures rise to around 110 to 112 for the weekend, the forecast says.

Some clouds could develop starting Thursday but aren’t likely to produce moisture.

“The clouds will be pulling some midlevel moisture from Hurricane Aleta off the Baja California coast,” weather service meteorologist John Adair said. “Right now, there’s not much chance of anything falling out of those clouds, but that’s a potential.”

