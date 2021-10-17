Gusty overnight Las Vegas winds could pose dangers for motorists

Sunday overnight wind gusts could reach 60 mph in the Spring Mountains and 35 to 40 mph in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service.

People brave high winds on the Strip on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. Winds may reach 25 mph in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

High profile vehicles on U.S. 95 northwest of Las Vegas are advised to be alert for high winds near Mercury, said meteorologist Jenn Varian.

“Winds are starting to pickup a bit now and will increase over the night,” Varian said about 7 p.m. Sunday. “The highest peaks in Las Vegas will be 35 to 40 early Monday and then back off to 20 to 30 mph Monday afternoon.”

Gusts in the Spring Mountains could reach 60 mph with some isolated gusts to 70 mph, Varian said.

Downslope winds will be the most dangerous.

The Monday high should reach about 70 with an overnight low around 49.

Tuesday will see similar conditions with a high near 71, about 10 degrees below normal.

Temperatures are expected to gradually rise through the coming week.

