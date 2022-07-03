Gusty winds add to fire, fireworks issues in Las Vegas region

Gusty winds could increase fire dangers and hamper fireworks displays in Las Vegas.

Gusty winds could pose problems for fireworks displays in Las Vegas on July 4, 2022. In a July 4, 2021, file photo, people watch as fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip during a Fourth of July Fireworks show in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Gusty winds could increase fire dangers and hamper fireworks displays in Las Vegas.

The Sunday high should be near 99 with morning winds of 9-14 mph, increasing to 16-21 mph in the afternoon with gusts to 31 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Your Holiday Weekend Rec Forecast: 🌬️Breezy Afternoon Winds

🌡️ Seasonable Temperatures

☀️ Sunny Skies

🔥 HIGH FIRE DANGER Plan ahead to stay hydrated, protected from the sun, & to prevent any fires!#nvwx #azwx #cawx #vegasweather @DeathValleyNPS @lakemeadnps @GoMtCharleston pic.twitter.com/uKDj59jaIu — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 2, 2022

After a Monday low near 74, the high should rise to near 99. Winds could gust to 29 mph.

A red flag warning and smoke advisory are in place through Monday. Fireworks smoke could increase respiratory issues for people. Staying indoors is advised.

The gusting winds combined with dry conditions and low humidity will escalate fire dangers across the region. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.