Gusty winds likely in coming days as fall patterns take hold in Las Vegas

Gusty afternoon and evening winds will be felt for the next several days as summer monsoon conditions yield to fall low pressure, says the National Weather Service.

Dust kicks up north of Nellis AFB as the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued a dust alert on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Gusty afternoon and evening winds are the only blemish for the Las Vegas Valley weekend weather forecast.

Saturday morning winds of 12-17 mph will escalate later in the day. The afternoon high will be near 93, b winds could reach 24 mph, says the National Weather Service.

Dry conditions and warm temperatures can be expected today through Sunday. Afternoon breezes will increase over the weekend as a low pressure system moves towards northern California so if out boating on area lakes be sure to use caution. #cawx #azwx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/J3LGthGKWA — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 16, 2022

The increased winds are the regular seasonal switch from summer monsoon conditions to more frequent low pressure systems in the fall, said meteorologist John Adair.

“By Tuesday the low pressure will pull up moisture from the central Mexican coast into Arizona and the Four Corners area,” Adair said. “The moisture won’t get to Las Vegas, but we will feel the wind.”

Sunday conditions will be similar with a morning low near 68 before rising to a high near 92. Afternoon winds of 15-20 mph could eventually have gusts up to 26 mph.

Sunny skies and daily highs in the low 90s will start early next week before high temperatures moderate into the upper 80s during the middle of the week.

