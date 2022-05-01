67°F
Gusty winds, low humidity increase fire danger in Las Vegas region

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Winds may gust to 35 mph in the Las Vegas region on Sunday, May 1, 2022, according to the Natio ...
Winds may gust to 35 mph in the Las Vegas region on Sunday, May 1, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Michael Erlenkötter and Marie Kröger of Germany brace during a gust of high wind and blowing dust on the Strip at Mandalay Bay Drive in Las Vegas on Monday, April 11, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Gusty wind conditions will remain a factor in the Las Vegas region at least through Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

A red flag warning runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday for all of Clark and Nye counties along with portions of Lincoln County as well as northwest Arizona,

Northwest winds will gust to 35 mph in areas northwest of Las Vegas and southeast winds as strong as 35 mph are expected for areas near and southeast of Las Vegas.

Afternoon humidity will be 8-15 percent and near 15 percent in higher elevations. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Las Vegas should see a high near 86 on Sunday. Southwest winds of 10-18 mph will become northwest in the afternoon with gusts to 26 mph.

The Monday morning low will be around 59 before rising to about 90. Winds will be slightly lighter with gusts projected to 23 mph.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

