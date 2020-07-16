Heat, breezy conditions continue prolonged run in Las Vegas

Southern Nevada residents and visitors will encounter high temperatures reaching about 107 with breezes up to 18 mph on Thursday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

A high of 107 is forecast for Las Vegas on Thursday, July 16, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. Birds fly over a lake at Sunset Park as people fish in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southern Nevada residents and visitors will encounter high temperatures reaching about 107 with breezes up to 18 mph on Thursday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Light morning winds of 8-13 mph are expected with gusts rising in the afternoon. The overnight low will be around 83 with winds gusting to 18 mph.

Friday’s forecast is nearly identical with a projected high of 107 and similar winds.

The only change for the weekend is that breezes will probably back off a bit while high temperatures will remain around 107, said weather service meteorologist Chelsea Kryston.

Next 5 days = ☀️🥵 BUT…a monsoon pattern *may* take shape late next week bringing an increase in M O I S T U R E, which could provide fuel for some T-storms (& slightly cooler temps 🙏 ). Stay tuned as we iron out the details in the coming days! #NVwx #AZwx #CAwx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/vwTGvwbayN — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 15, 2020

Moisture possible

A possible shift to more moisture conditions could occur later next week, said Kryston.

“There’s a pretty good signal that we will get a push of moisture near the middle or late next week,” she said.

Dry conditions in the Southwest have prevented any monsoon storms from developing so far this summer, but the weather models are indicating that could change.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.