Heat wave begins prolonged visit to Las Vegas Valley

A prolonged heat wave begins on the first day of summer when a high of 104 is expected on Saturday, June 20, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. Chaz Henry, 14, runs away as Levi Henry, 12, splashes water on him at Exploration Peak Park on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The first day of a prolonged heat wave will settle over the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, says the National Weather Service.

The forecast high for the first day of summer is 104. Winds will be start light and variable before becoming south-southeast at 5-8 mph in the afternoon. Overnight, the temperature will fall to about 78.

Sunday’s projected high is 106 with continued light winds. An early Monday low of 79 is expected.

Monday will reach about 107 while Tuesday should be near 110 and 109 on Wednesday.

