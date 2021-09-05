Increasing heat will bake Las Vegas for at least 3 more days

Increasing heat will become excessive heat across the entire Las Vegas region from Monday morning through Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

A Southwest plane departs as heat is causing travel delays at McCarran International Airport on Friday, July 9 2021, in Las Vegas. The high temperature will be near 105 on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Sunday high temperature near 105 is forecast with sunny skies and light winds. The overnight low will be near 81.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH | 2:30PM PDT Be prepared for hot temperatures late this weekend and early next week. We've issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Labor Day (Monday) and Tuesday. Stay hydrated and take breaks if you are outdoors!#cawx #vegaswx #nvwx #azwx @DeathValleyNPS pic.twitter.com/iznmoPMoAf — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 3, 2021

An excessive heat warning runs from Monday morning to Tuesday evening.

Labor Day highs are forecast to be 105 to 110 in Las Vegas, Mesquite and Pahrump. Laughlin and Death Valley will have highs of 113 to 118.

Tuesday is forecast to be the hottest day of the week with a high near 107 at McCarran International Airport, the official valley weather station.

Staying indoors advised

Health officials advise that extreme heat significantly increases the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for those working outdoors or participating in outdoor activities.

People are advised to avoid the outdoors during the hottest parts of the day, and to remain hydrated.

Monsoon weather conditions could bring moisture to the valley by Thursday.

