76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

It’s been 267 days without a 100-degree high in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Weekend highs in the upper 90s with no cloud cover will put shade at a premium for those outdoo ...
Weekend highs in the upper 90s with no cloud cover will put shade at a premium for those outdoors Saturday, June 3, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Cassandra Palacios of North Las Vegas sits under the shade of a tree in Fox Hill Park in Summerlin, Monday, April 24, 2023. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

It has been 267 days since Las Vegans felt a 100-degree day.

That streak — one of the longest stretches with no 100-degree days (at the Las Vegas airport) in the valley’s weather history — has a small chance of coming to an end Sunday when the official forecast is for a high of 99.

“Models say there is a 17 percent chance of reaching 100,” National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Gorelow said. “With a high sun angle, it could be close.”

The mercury at Harry Reid International Airport last reached 100 at 105 on Sept. 8, 2022.

The longest stretch without reaching 100 degrees is 290 days, from Sept. 13, 1964, to June 29, 1965.

If a 100 is not reached Sunday, Gorelow says the forecast is for highs in stay the mid to low 90s for the coming week.

“If we don’t get a 100 on Sunday, we’ll almost certainly jump into the top five of those streaks (without a 100),” Gorelow said.

It’s possible June 9 might yield a triple-digit high, Gorelow said.

May 24 is the average for reaching 100 at the airport, according to weather service records.

The Saturday high is projected at 97, and only a very slight chance of precipitation in the Spring Mountains.

The dry spell the valley is experiencing has precipitation so far this year at 1.44 inches at the airport, .61 of an inch below the norm of 2.05 inches.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$2.1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$2.1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
A’s early departure from Oakland would cost a pretty penny
A’s early departure from Oakland would cost a pretty penny
3
Why does everyone hate the Golden Knights?
Why does everyone hate the Golden Knights?
4
Bono checks out The Sphere; MMA, WWE also in play
Bono checks out The Sphere; MMA, WWE also in play
5
‘Go Knights Go’: Las Vegas sportsbook operators choosing civic pride over profit
‘Go Knights Go’: Las Vegas sportsbook operators choosing civic pride over profit
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
When will we hit 100? May comes, goes without triple-digit temps
When will we hit 100? May comes, goes without triple-digit temps
Is ‘cool’ hockey impact keeping a lid on Las Vegas heat?
Is ‘cool’ hockey impact keeping a lid on Las Vegas heat?
EDC crowds unlikely to get wet during weekend party
EDC crowds unlikely to get wet during weekend party
Mid-90s forecast for weekend as mid-May arrives
Mid-90s forecast for weekend as mid-May arrives
Rain, winds possible Thursday for part of Las Vegas Valley
Rain, winds possible Thursday for part of Las Vegas Valley
Lee Canyon may close 2022-23 season with fresh snow
Lee Canyon may close 2022-23 season with fresh snow