Las Vegas chill has at least a week to run

Several systems will move through Las Vegas this week, keeping conditions sunny but cooler, drier and more windy than usual for the middle of winter.

Lee Canyon has received 123 inches of snow this season, moving it closer to the 155-inch norm for the ski resort. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

There is no warming trend in sight, so it’s best to prepared to be chilled for at least the coming week, says the National Weather Service.

Several systems will move through the Las Vegas region in the coming week, each bringing cooler, drier and breezy weather.

❌🌧️DRYING OUT? A shift in the weather pattern will bring drier weather to the region this weekend and next week. We will replace the precipitation with breezy afternoon winds and cool temperatures as a few weak systems move through the area.#nvwx #azwx #cawx #vegasweather. pic.twitter.com/IkHPY6jV6w — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 20, 2023

Clear conditions will prevail with highs in the lower 50s, which is about 6-8 degrees below normal. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s this weekend before rising toward the upper 30s by the end of the week. The normal low this time of year in Las Vegas is 41.

Breezy conditions will make it feel several degrees cooler.

Saturday is forecast to have light winds and a high near 54, but a north wind of 16-18 mph Sunday could gust to 28 mph on Sunday. The high will be around 54.

Morning lows this weekend will be just above freezing in the central valley.

123” at Lee Canyon

Lee Canyon received 4 inches of snow from the Thursday-Friday storm, bringing total snowfall for the ski season to 123 inches at Rabbit Peak.

The resort will have clear conditions this weekend with daytime highs in the mid-30s and overnight lows ranging between 10 and 20.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.