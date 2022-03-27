63°F
Las Vegas could set temperature record for 3rd straight day

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 27, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
A Las Vegas Valley high temperature near 89 is forecast for Sunday, March 27, 2022, according t ...
A Las Vegas Valley high temperature near 89 is forecast for Sunday, March 27, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A passenger plane flies in clear blue sky and leaves a white trail as it flies over a statue at The Venetian on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

It’s possible Las Vegas could set a high temperature record for the third straight day on Sunday.

The record high for March 27 is 88, set in 2015. The current National Weather Service forecast calls for highs in the upper 80s.

“It will be warmer than average (which is 74),” meteorologist Morgan Stessman said.

Winds will also be elevated with gusts up to 31 mph in advance of a storm system moving into the valley on Monday.

The Monday morning low should be around 61 with winds continuing into the night.

The biggest chance of rain will be Monday morning into the afternoon with a 70 to 75 percent probability, Stessman said.

A record high was recorded for Friday at 90, easily surpassing the March 25 record of 87 set in 1981. On Saturday, the mercury zenith was 93, well ahead of a 65-year-old mark of 87 in 1947.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
