Las Vegas heat in June 2024 smashes all records

Seth Williams of Las Vegas plays in the splash pad with his sons Ambrose, 2, at Aliante Nature Discovery Park, on Monday, June 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

June 2024 was not only the hottest on local record — it smashed existing records, says the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

The June daily average temperature was 94.6 degrees, nearly two degrees hotter the 92.8 set in 2016.

The average daily high was 106.2 and average daily low was 83. Those highs/lows are typically felt later in the summer.

In addition, June had 28 days where the high reached 100 or higher and 23 days with lows of 83 degrees or higher.

All are firsts since local weather records started in 1937.

By comparison, in 2023 the high at the airport never reached 100 until the final day of the month.

“All in all, it was a well above normal month,” said meteorologist Brian Planz. “Obviously, record breaking.”

Almost any way you slice it, June 2024 was the hottest ever in Las Vegas. Avg High Temp: 106.2°F (1st)

Avg Low Temp: 83.0°F (1st)

Avg Temp: 94.6°F (1st) Number of 100°+ highs: 28 (1st)

Number of 80°+ lows: 23 (1st) #nvwx #vegasweather #climate — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 1, 2024

A post on X explains how this June simply blew past the previous records for the month.

“What’s more impressive is how much we beat the old records by,” the weather service posted on Sunday night.

“Avg High Temp was beat by 1.2°F, which is more than what separates 2nd & 8th place.

Avg Low Temp was beat by 2.4°F, which also separates 2nd & 8th place.

Avg Temp was beat by 1.8°F, which separates 2nd & 7th place.”

It will get hotter

June’s record-setting heat will intensify all week, says the weather service — perhaps reaching all-time Las Vegas highs.

The Fourth of July and the day after have projected highs of 114.

The weekend could produce record highs, according to weather service meteorologist Matt Woods.

“The record all-time high is 117 set five times, but we are flirting with that possibility by next weekend,” Woods said. “It’s several days away, but right now we’re looking at a 25 percent chance of 117 on Saturday and a 30 percent chance on Sunday. No guarantees, but it is a possibility.”

Overnight cooling will be nonexistent. Morning lows will rise from low 80s early in the week into the upper 80s by the end of the week. Woods said that overnight lows around 92 to 94 are up to a 40 percent chance next weekend.

Is there any relief?

With heat reaching record territory for the first week to 10 days of July, there might be a form of respite coming.

The monsoon season.

“Hopefully, we will get the monsoon kicking in by the middle of the month,” Planz said. “In our opinion maybe in about 10 days. There are some signs that it could be setting up. No guarantees.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.