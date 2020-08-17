Las Vegas high expected to reach 114 Monday, Tuesday

The hottest days of an extended heat wave are expected to boost the high temperature to 114 degrees Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Karla Lippard cools herself with her dog, Benson, at Sunset Park on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. The Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, high is expected to reach 114, according to the National Weather Service. The record for the date is 111, set in 1939. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The hottest days of an extended heat wave are expected to boost the high temperature to 114 degrees Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The record Las Vegas high for Aug. 17 is 111, set in 1939.

🥵 Another day of EXCESSIVE Heat! Long duration heat spells like this one can be extremely dangerous, be sure to limit your outdoor exposure and stay hydrated! #nvwx #azwx #cawx🥵 pic.twitter.com/qsGFyxM892 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 17, 2020

“It’s a slam dunk to beat that today,” weather service meteorologist Chris Outler said. “Monday and Tuesday will be the warmest days of the year, but the temperatures won’t drop much all week.”

Officially, an excessive heat warning/advisory for the region expires at 10 p.m. Wednesday, but temperatures of 105-110 will persist through the weekend and probably longer, Outler said.

The official high Sunday was 113, a tie for 1939.

91 at 4:20 a.m.

Overnight, McCarran International Airport had a reading of 91 at 4:20 a.m., providing a warm start to Monday.

WMO will verify the temperature of 130°F (54.4C) reported at Death Valley, California, on Sunday. This would be the hottest global temperature officially recorded since 1931. pic.twitter.com/AOaWHKWVKJ — World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) August 17, 2020

A 3:41 p.m. Sunday high of 130 degrees at Furnace Creek in Death Valley National Park may have been the hottest reading on the planet since July of 1913. The reading will have to be verified by a Climate Extremes Committee of the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization.

According to the organization, the official keeper and verifier of global climate extremes, the highest air temperature recorded anywhere in the world is 134 degrees at Death Valley’s Greenland Ranch on July 10, 1913.

Change in pattern

Some possible relief could be a week away.

“Early next week we might get some better pushes of moisture into the area,” Outler said. “It’s a pattern chance that has some promise.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal staffer Mark Davis contributed to this report.