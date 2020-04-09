Las Vegas rain chances limited as low pressure dies out

A low pressure system that was expected to produce rain and snow in the Las Vegas area over several days this week has arrived, but without the precipitation.

A cold front has failed to deliver moisture to the Las Vegas Valley this week. Some scattered rain is possible Thursday, April 9, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. A Sun Country Airlines plane flies under cloudy sky as it approaches McCarran International Airport on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

“There have been some little spurts of rain here and there, but it has just sort of evaded us,” National Weather Service meteorologist Barry Pierce said. “We could get some showers off and on today and there is a slight chance of thunderstorms as it (the front) destabilizes.”

The forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain after 11 a.m. Thursday with partly sunny skies and a high near 63. Winds will be 5 to 7 mph.

A winter storm advisory for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range has been cancelled.

Friday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies gradually clearing with a high of 67 and winds of 5-8 mph.

Saturday will be the best day of the weekend with sunny skies and a projected high of 79.

Sunday should be mostly sunny with a high of 76. Rain showers could develop in the late afternoon into the night, Pierce said.

