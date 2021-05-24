68°F
Las Vegas temperatures to gradually climb above normal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2021 - 10:50 pm
 
High winds ripple the water as Lake Las Vegas Patrol navigates at Lake Las Vegas on Saturday, M ...
High winds ripple the water as Lake Las Vegas Patrol navigates at Lake Las Vegas on Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cool weather may be a thing of the past beginning Monday as Las Vegas warms back to seasonable late-May temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

A high near 88 is forecast Monday with northerly winds at less than 10 mph.

Tuesday will warm to a 94, about 2 degrees above normal. A weak front moving through central Nevada will create breezes of 15-20 mph in the afternoon with gusts into the lower 30s possible.

By Friday, a high of 98 is expected.

“We have a chance at getting to 100, but no promises” said weather service meteorologist Chelsea Peters.

McCarran International Airport has seen the mercury reach 98 twice during the month of May.

The valley continues to be extremely dry, increasing the potential for fires.

McCarran has recorded 0.85 of an inch of rain this year, compared to a normal by May 23 of 2.04 inches.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

