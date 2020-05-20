Las Vegas to stay cool for 1 more day before warming trend

Cool temperatures with mild breezes are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast high temperature for Las Vegas is 81 degrees on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. An aerial view of the Stratosphere Hotel and Casino from the Goodyear blimp on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The high is expected to be near 81 with southwest winds 5 to 8 mph switching to the north in the afternoon. The reading at McCarran International Airport was 59 degrees shortly before 4 a.m., after Tuesday’s high reached just 74.

Thursday will warm to a high near 88.

Winds will kick up Friday afternoon with gusts to 30 mph, meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said. The high is forecast to be near 93.

“It will be short-lived, just in the afternoon,” Nickerson said of the windy conditions.

Memorial Day weekend will start with average temperatures around 90 on Saturday and Sunday before warming to a forecast high of 102 on Tuesday.

“It appears we’ll get into the 100s by Wednesday, but just not sure yet how far into the 100s,” Nickerson said. “It will definitely be warmer than normal.”

