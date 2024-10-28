Las Vegas Valley under wind advisory; Reid departures delayed

The Las Vegas Valley and surrounding areas can expect blowing dust, along with gusts of up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

With a dust cloud east of Harry Reid International Airport, a jetliner takes off in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley and surrounding areas are under a wind advisory Monday until until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service expects patches of blowing dust, with southwest winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. Drivers are advised to exercise caution.

Flight departures at Harry Reid International Airport departures were averaging 75 minutes during the noon hour Monday because of the wind, according to a Federal Aviation Administration website. The delays were expected to increase.

Valley temperatures will see a high of 80 degrees on Monday but are expected to drop to 55 with a chance of showers later Monday night, according to the weather service.

