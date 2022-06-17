89°F
Las Vegas Valley winds may reach 60 mph as front goes through

Fire weather warning
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated June 17, 2022 - 7:14 am
Winds north of Las Vegas may reach 60 mph with a high near 103 on Friday, June 17, 2022, accord ...
Winds north of Las Vegas may reach 60 mph with a high near 103 on Friday, June 17, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A large dust devil arises from the Jean, Nev., dry lake bed on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Blow drier winds to the max, mostly north of Las Vegas, will hit Nevada Friday as a Pacific cold front moves through.

Wind gusts may reach 60 mph north of the valley but blustery conditions can be expected everywhere, according to the National Weather Service.

In Las Vegas, patchy, blowing dust is expected late in the afternoon.

The sky will be sunny with a high near 103, a few degrees cooler than Thursday’s 106, at Harry Reid International Airport.

Morning breezes of 8 to 13 mph will increase to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Friday night will be mostly clear, with a Saturday morning low around 73. Southwest winds of 20 to 25 mph will decrease to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

With the cold front moving out the high pressure, Saturday will be sunny with a high near 94. A south southwest/wind of 13 to 18 mph will rise to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds may reach 37 mph.

The Sunday morning low will be around 67 before rising to a high near 91.

Monday will begin a warming trend with a high near 96 before reaching around 107 by Thursday.

Red flag warning

A red flag warning is in effect for Southern Nevada and northwest Arizona from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Critical fire conditions are primarily expected in the late morning through early evening hours. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph are expected. Stronger wind gusts are possible across the Southern Great Basin.

Minimum relative humidity values will be 5 to 12 percent.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

